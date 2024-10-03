Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

NZ’s Rose Carlyle avoids any ‘“difficult second novel’ wobbles in cracking new thriller

By Craig Sisterson
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Readers will find plenty to enjoy in Rose Carlyle's (right) twisty, propulsive tale No One Will Know. Photos / supplied

Readers will find plenty to enjoy in Rose Carlyle's (right) twisty, propulsive tale No One Will Know. Photos / supplied

The door to the lighthouse opens with a horror-movie creak, revealing a musty space with a basic kitchen, and a spiral staircase leading up to a circular room dominated by the giant light that helps passing ships safely navigate the perilous seas and rocky coastlines off Tasmania.

Eve Sylvester had

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener