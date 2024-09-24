Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Unfinished business: Author Becky Manawatu on her Auē sequel

By Sally Blundell
Contributing writer·New Zealand Listener·
11 mins to read

There’s a swamp behind the houses on SH67 in Birchfield, just north of Westport. A scraggly swamp, giving way to paddocks giving way to beach giving way to the driving surf of the Tasman Sea.

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener