Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: April 6

By Mark Broatch
9 mins to read
Top three for the first weekend in April. Photos / Supplied

1. The New Zealand Easter Activity Book by Sarina Dickson & Hilary Jean Tapper (Hachette)

Easter’s been and gone, but much related activity was undertaken by younger folk, thanks to this book. Kids were invited

