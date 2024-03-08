Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: March 9

The top 3 best-selling NZ books of the week: Feijoa by Kate Evans, The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna by Erin Palmisano, and Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder. Photos / Supplied

1. Feijoa by Kate Evans (Moa Press)

A new guide and history (with recipes) to our second-favourite oval fruit leaps straight to the top of the bestsellers.

The Listener said: “Feijoas: there doesn’t seem to be any middle ground with them. You either breathe in their sun-and-summer scent as you anticipate that first honey-lush slide of them over the papillae (indeed, I’m salivating), or you recoil from contact, going ‘Ewww! Too perfumed! Too sickly!’ … Foreign? Well, yes: they originated some 30 million years ago in Brazilian highlands and Uruguayan valleys. There’s something pleasingly incongruous about a plant with such provenance becoming a commonplace in Kiwi side streets.

“Raglan-based, internationally published journalist Kate Evans offers this as ‘a book about connections’. So it is: connections with other feijoa fanatics (Evans neatly calls them ‘disciples’); between plants and the animals who spread their seeds; between ‘tamed’ varieties and environments; and, of course, between humans and nature. No plant is an island.

“Evans is an irrepressible investigator, phoning or visiting experts across multiple continents. From its origins in South America, the feijoa was studied in Germany, collected in France, domesticated in the US, transplanted to NZ. She heads to virtually all venues.”

Feijoa: A Story of Obsession and Belonging by Kate Evans. Photo / Supplied

2. The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna by Erin Palmisano (Moa Press)

This box-fresh exotic romance novel steps neatly into the No 2 spot. The Listener said: “Palmisano, a NZ-US citizen who lives in Nelson with her chef partner, has combined the essential elements of food, wine and travel in a sunny novel with all the ingredients of a romcom that’s also being published in the UK and US.

“In a small village on the island of Naxos, a whitewashed taverna and guest house, all bougainvillea and lemon trees, sits empty. It had been Cressida Thermopolis’s dream to have guests and feed them delicious Greek food. But her husband, Leo, has died aged just 27, and Cressida is at a loss. Which is when a young American woman, Jory St James, arrives late one night off the ferry and becomes her first guest. Can the two women breathe life back into the little Greek taverna? Will the ever-wandering Jory find love? This is a novel with a heart as big as the Aegean, where the magic of luck and fate is always in the air, electric currents flow between people, where crisp white sheets sit on gloriously soft beds, so it’s probably a safe bet.”

The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna by Erin Palmisano. Photo / Supplied

3. Aroha by Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

The wisdom of 52 Māori proverbs explained by psychiatrist Hinemoa Elder in this bestselling book first released in – can you believe it? ­– 2020. An extract:

“Ko te mauri, he mea huna ki te moana – The life force is hidden in the sea.

“Powerful aspects of life are hidden in plain sight.

“This whakataukī stems from one of our famous ancestors from the north, Nukutawhiti. He cast his kura, his feathered cloak, into the Hokianga Harbour to calm the waters for safe passage. And this treasure remains there, out of sight, yet signifies the ancient presence of those that have gone before.

“This saying has given me strength so many times. I have always found it comforting because it speaks to the hidden magic of life.

“It reminds me of those things we feel intuitively but often ignore – we can choose to tune in to our gut instinct, for example, or wait until the messages become clearer and more obvious.

And it reminds me that we all have hidden powers inside us that we can too easily forget.”

Aroha: Māori wisdom for a contented life lived in harmony with our planet by Dr Hinemoa Elder.

4. Bird Child and Other Stories by Patricia Grace (Penguin)

Patricia Grace’s new collection of short stories, published nearly two decades after her last. As Paula Morris’s Listener review notes: “Patricia Grace’s first book, Waiariki, published in 1975, was a collection of short stories, the first published by a Māori woman writer. Almost 50 years later she is still writing stories. If the pieces in Bird Child are her valediction, they express what Grace holds most dear as a writer: stories of her childhood and youth in a loving Māori and Pākehā family, and the Māori stories, ancient and modern, encompassing forest and freezing works, the pātaka and the Food Court, factory floors and hypocritical ministries with their endless reports and ignored recommendations.”

“The collection can be divided into three sections: stories based around myths and legends; episodic, atmospheric stories about a girl named Mereana, clearly informed by Grace’s own youth; and stories largely written since Grace’s last collection, Small Holes in the Silence. “The deft and moving Matariki All-Stars is a stand-out example of Grace’s gift, evoking the complexity of family relationships and social issues in compressed short-story time. Her body of work is one of political activism as well as polished sentences, profound empathy and character-rich communities.”

Bird Child & Other Stories by Patricia Grace. Photo / Supplied

5. 101 Ways to Find Calm by Rebekah Ballagh (A&U)

The Kiwi counsellor and wellness specialist presents exercises and methods, including mindfulness, breath work and yoga, on “how to safely feel and process your emotions, how to rewire your brain and nervous system, and how to deeply connect with yourself”. You can read an extract here.

6. The Grimmelings by Rachael King (A&U Children’s)

The first book for young people in over a decade from Christchurch writer Rachael King. From the Listener’s very favourable review: “A lonely teenager. Parents missing in action. A boy who appears from nowhere. An enormous black stallion. So far, so classic. Yet nothing is what it seems …

“While each of these elements is present in many of the best books for children, King knits them together with more than a touch of magic to create a dynamic new adventure that will reverberate in the reader’s memory.

“In her earlier children’s book, Red Rocks, it was selkies, the seal-like creatures of Scottish legend, around which the story was spun. This time it’s kelpies, those beguiling water-horse shape-shifters, taking centre stage in a story that starts in Scotland but ends somewhere in Central Otago.

“At the heart of the story is Ella, isolated geographically and socially with her fatherless family – fragile younger sister Fiona, mother Morag and ailing granny Griselda, known as Grizzly – on a farm somewhere in the south of New Zealand.”

The Grimmelings by Rachael King. Photo / Supplied

7. The New Zealand Easter Activity Book by Hilary Jean Tapper & Sarah Greig (Hachette)

Is it Easter already? In this book, kids are invited to join a group of forest fairies to “get creative with loads of mazes, dot-to-dots, games and activities to complete and colour in!” Features two pages of full-colour, Easter-themed stickers that you’ll later find all over the house.

The New Zealand Easter Activity Book by Sarina Dickson & Sarah Greig. Photo / Supplied

8. Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (A&U)

Hira Nathan’s inspirational bilingual gratitude journal, based on the Māori holistic approach to health, was released last May and has never been far from the charts. The publisher’s blurb in part: “Kia ū ki te pai, kia whai hua ai. (Hold on to what is good and good things will follow.) Discover the four dimensions of hauora: taha tinana (physical), taha hinengaro (mental), taha wairua (spiritual) and taha whānau (family). No matter how difficult life can seem, there is always something to feel grateful for. Taking note regularly of the positives – no matter how small – in each of these areas of your life can have a huge impact on your health and happiness.”

Whakawhetai Gratitude: Kia ū ki te pai, kia whai hua ai Hold on to what is good and good things will follow by Hira Nathan. Photo / Supplied

9. The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner (Moa Press)

Another that’s been popular since its release last November is this historical novel, a “captivating, heart-wrenching story of love, loss, and the resilience of the human spirit”. Part of it is set in wartime London, when young teacher Ruth volunteers to accompany children to Australia and NZ. During the perilous journey, Ruth becomes friends with 9-year-old Fergus. Ruth’s attention is also diverted by Bobby, another volunteer. Then, in 2005, Hazel boards a plane to London, holding a book from her grandfather, Fergus, which will lead her to the truth.

The Girl from London by Olivia Spooner. Photo / Supplied

10. This is ADHD by Chanelle Moriah (A&U)

A guide to Attention Deficit/Hyperactivity Disorder, written and illustrated by someone who was diagnosed with it at the age of 22 and decided there wasn’t a lot out there for ADHD adults.

This Is ADHD, by Chanelle Moriah. Photo / Supplied





(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ – week ending March 2.)