Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: March 23

By Mark Broatch
9 mins to read
New Zealand best-sellers show the strength of our genre fiction and non-fiction. Photos / Supplied

New Zealand best-sellers show the strength of our genre fiction and non-fiction. Photos / Supplied

1. The Secrets of the Little Greek Taverna by Erin Palmisano (Moa Press)

This local exotic romance novel holds tightly to the No 1 spot. Our review said: “Palmisano, a NZ-US citizen who lives in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener