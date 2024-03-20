Advertisement
Five new works of fiction from boutique NZ publishers

By Mark Broatch
3 mins to read
A very occasional peek at five works of fiction from boutique publishers coming your way. Photos / Supplied

Queen King Ace

by Olivia Hayfield

(Treehouse Books)

Queen King Ace by Olivia Hayfield. Photo / Supplied
Olivia Hayfield is the nom de guerre of Sue Copsey, author of Wife After Wife, Sister to Sister and Notorious, all modern-day versions of ancient stories. The

