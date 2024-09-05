Advertisement
Home / The Listener / Books

Short cuts: Books to check out this weekend

By Mark Broatch
New Zealand Listener·
2 mins to read
The Near West by Tania Mace and Founding Documents of Aotearoa New Zealand. Photos / supplied

The Near West

By Tania Mace

The Near West, by Tania Mace (Massey University Press), is a charming hardback history of Auckland’s inner-west villages: Grey Lynn, Arch Hill and Westmere. It follows Urban Village, a

