Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Catherine Lea’s fast-paced thriller sees DI Bradshaw return with a bang

By Greg Fleming
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Kiwi author Catherine Lea paints a sympathetic picture of a hardworking, lonely police officer. Photos / supplied

Kiwi author Catherine Lea paints a sympathetic picture of a hardworking, lonely police officer. Photos / supplied

Book review: In this engaging and smartly written thriller, Kiwi author Catherine Lea returns to Detective Inspector Nyree Bradshaw, who fronted the first novel in the series, 2022′s The Water’s Dead. It’s a series the

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener