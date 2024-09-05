Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

History of maths adds up to more than the sum of its parts

By Thomas Lumley
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
In Vector, Robyn Arianrhod describes the history of concepts we now take for grant. Photos / supplied

In Vector, Robyn Arianrhod describes the history of concepts we now take for grant. Photos / supplied

Book review: Imagine an arrow on a computer screen – in PowerPoint, say. You can drag it around the screen and it’s the same arrow. You can make different arrows by stretching it or rotating

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener