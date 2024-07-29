Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Contemplative history of fascination with numbers isn’t just for math nerds

By Jenny Nicholls
5 mins to read
Fingers, symbols and calculating machines are just some of the countless ways we count. Photo / Getty Images

Fingers, symbols and calculating machines are just some of the countless ways we count. Photo / Getty Images

Book reviews: Not much is known about the 12th-century German prelate Hugo of Regensburg, even though he left behind 78 pages of writing in a great messy bundle. It was filled with notes on all

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener