The fascinating story of how lines on the map came to be where they are today

By Mark Fryer
5 mins to read
Cyclists in the town of Baarle-Hertog cross the border from Belgium to the Netherlands. Photo / Getty Images

BOOK REVIEW: Long ago, in a country far away, I once stumbled upon a deserted border post, guarded only by a sign forbidding unauthorised entry to the nation next door. Did I cross? Of course

