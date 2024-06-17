Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Three new historical fiction novels reveal hidden struggles

By Gill South
5 mins to read
Three new novels explore the often perilous lives of young women and children in the 19th century. Photos / supplied

Three new novels explore the often perilous lives of young women and children in the 19th century. Photos / supplied

The Silence Factory by Bridget Collins (HarperCollins, $36.99)

In the mid-800s in the fictional town of Telverton, Devon, the charismatic Sir Edward Ashmore-Percy is trying to commercialise the production of a delicate silk woven by

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener