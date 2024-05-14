Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Are same-sex love affairs now a common trope in historical fiction?

By Stephanie Johnson
4 mins to read
Historical novel The Household is rich in women characters from all levels of Victorian society – including some from real life. Photo / Supplied

Historical novel The Household is rich in women characters from all levels of Victorian society – including some from real life. Photo / Supplied

Historical novels often reflect the concerns of the period in which they were written as much as they do the period in which the story is set. The rise of the middle class, the oppression

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener