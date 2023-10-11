Advertisement

Review: New historical novel brings real young queer women to life

By Anne Else
4 mins to read
Emma Donoghue tells the story of the intense connection between two remarkable young women. Photo / Supplied

This novel focuses on two real people: Eliza Raine and her friend Anne Lister, pupils at an English boarding school in the early 1800s. As the background notes at the end helpfully explain, Eliza was

