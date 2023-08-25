Advertisement

Review: Two new books illustrate generations of prejudice against women

By Jenny Nicholls
5 mins to read
Hermann Stilke’s Joan of Arc in Battle (oil on canvas, 1843): military commanders like Joan and Boudicca are romanticised curiosities. Photo / Getty Images

Forgotten Warriors: A History of Women on the Front Line, by Sarah Percy (John Murray, $39.99)

After their country was invaded by Russia in 2014, the Ukrainian government decided to let more women into the

