Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

Best-selling author Deborah Challinor explores dark Victorian customs in new historical fiction series

By Dionne Christian
4 mins to read
Best-selling NZ writer Deborah Challinor delves into Victorian funeral customs in her latest historical fiction series. Photos / Supplied

Best-selling NZ writer Deborah Challinor delves into Victorian funeral customs in her latest historical fiction series. Photos / Supplied

One of New Zealand’s most successful historical fiction authors, Deborah Challinor, a historian by trade who completed her PhD in history at Waikato University, brings the same rigorous research standards to her bestselling novels as

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener