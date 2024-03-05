Advertisement
Time & tide: How our Moon affects everything on Earth

Scientist turned author Rebecca Boyle can be funny, poetic, elegant, sobering and rigorous. Photo / Getty Images

The Moon might not have air, but it smells. Its acrid scent reminded Neil Armstrong of wet ashes; to Buzz Aldrin it was “the smell after a firecracker has gone off”.

The fine-grained grey stuff

