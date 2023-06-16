Advertisement

Kiwi astronomy student exploring planets beyond our solar system with Nasa

By Caitlin Sykes
6 mins to read
The stars give “a sense of where you are in the world”, Leah Albrow says. Photo / Supplied

Astronomy student Leah Albrow is exploring planets beyond our solar system at Nasa’s Jet Propulsion Lab.

A daughter of astronomers who found a second home at Canterbury’s Mt John Observatory, Albrow grew up with a

