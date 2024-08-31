Advertisement
Short cuts: Books to read this week

By Mark Broatch
Books editor·New Zealand Listener·
The Mermaid Chronicles, by Megan Dunn, Rumbles, by Elsa Richardson and Ngā Hapa Reo by Hona Black and Te Aorangi Murphy-Fell. Photo / Supplied

The Mermaid Chronicles

By Megan Dunn

“I’d never imagined myself as a mother. A mermaid: hell yes.” The Mermaid Chronicles (Penguin), arts writer Megan Dunn’s third book after Tinderbox and Things I Learnt At Art , is a “midlife mer-moir”. It concerns many things mermaid and quite a lot of things midlife – becoming a mother at 40 and her roles as partner and daughter. The writing is a mix of the poignant and droll – in a fertility exam her fibroids remind her of gallery furniture – as we follow Dunn’s water-spirit journey, including her obsession with Daryl Hannah and the movie Splash, Skyping and meeting mermaid experts and entertainers, the specifics of making tails and so on.

