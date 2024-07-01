Subscribe
Mad, bad & dangerous: Why you should read fiction that challenges you

11 minutes to read
By Kirsty Gunn

A few years ago – though by now this may as well have happened in another lifetime – I was giving a lecture on DH Lawrence’s short story The Blind Man. This was part of

