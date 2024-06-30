Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Subscribe
Home / The Listener / Books

Aussie author Louise Le Nay’s Edenhope has all the feels

By Stephanie Johnson
4 mins to read
Louise Le Nay (right) demonstrations winning scene setting and understanding of character. Photos / supplied / Sarah Wilson

Louise Le Nay (right) demonstrations winning scene setting and understanding of character. Photos / supplied / Sarah Wilson

Book review: Edenhope author Louise Le Nay has a background as an actor, working in film, television and theatre. After her first novel, Hero, was published in 1996, she began writing for the screen, working

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener