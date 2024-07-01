Advertisement
Girl with a Pearl Earring author’s time-bending new novel

By Erica Stretton
4 mins to read
Tracy Chevalier has created a tour de force in The Glassmaker's Orsola, a determined woman from an artisan background, constrained by the trappings of family and tradition. Photo / Supplied

Book review: Orsola Rosso was born into a world of glittering glass. Renaissance Venice is at its dizzy heights in 1486 as the trade centre of Europe. And on the island of Murano across the

