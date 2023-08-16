Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: Tessa Hadley’s melancholic collection of short stories explores familial loss and secrets

By Josie Shapiro
4 mins to read
All the stories are ultimately about endings: deaths, divorces, awakenings, codas. Photo / Supplied

All the stories are ultimately about endings: deaths, divorces, awakenings, codas. Photo / Supplied

Tessa Hadley sticks close to home in her fourth collection of short stories. Treading similar thematic ground to her earlier work, these melancholic and nostalgic stories explore transgressions between siblings, parents and spouses and burrow

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener