Mortality, memory and Tarot cards: What’s with our new poetry collections?

By Nicholas Reid
5 mins to read
Meantime by Majella Culliane, Still Is by Vincent O'Sullivan and Tarot by Jake Arthur. Photos / Supplied

Still Is

By Vincent O’Sullivan

(Te Herenga Waka University Press, $30)

New Zealand was deprived of a great poet in April, when Vincent O’Sullivan died, aged 86. Fortunately, he left one last collection of poetry,

