Books

Curious Incident author Mark Haddon reimagines myths and legends in unsettling stories

By
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read
Mark Haddon: Writes with concussive force, and can be blackly witty. Photo / Supplied

Book review: English novelist Mark Haddon has said he likes to write “about difference … being an outsider … seeing the world in a surprising and revealing way”.

He’s done it in numerous ways. Christopher, of The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time (2003), is an autistic 15-year-old

