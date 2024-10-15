Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
SUBSCRIBE
Home / The Listener / Books

From barter to bitcoin, economist’s story reveals how money greased the wheels of history

By Nevil Gibson
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read
Just as there's two sides to a coin, there's two sides to the story of money. Photo / Supplied

Just as there's two sides to a coin, there's two sides to the story of money. Photo / Supplied

Book review: Human civilisations evolved as two basic models. One was collective, whereby resources were shared according to top-down decisions by a tribal leader or feudal king. Trade among groups involved barter or gifting.

The other was the organic bottom-up market, where resources were transacted using forms of exchange. The

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener