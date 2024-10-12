Advertisement
Oceans enchant and lives unravel in Richard Powers’ novel Playground

Playground could well change the way you look at the sea - as Richard Powers’ last book, The Overstory, did for trees. Photo / supplied

Book review: Todd Keane’s childhood was complicated when he was growing up in Chicago. His parents fought vociferously, and his ne’er-do-well father was too clever for his own good. Luckily for Todd, he was smart, and as a youngster, was lit up by a book titled Clearly It Is Ocean.

