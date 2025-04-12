Advertisement
Books

Book of the day: Sea Change by Jenny Pattrick

By Chris Baskett
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
3 mins to read

Jenny Pattrick: Fictionalised history with classic themes. Photos / Supplied

New Zealand owes much to the writing of Jenny Pattrick. Denniston Rose, one of our bestselling novels ever, focused attention on home-grown history and converted it into mainstream readership. Pattrick followed this debut with a stream of fictionalised histories. Fast-forward to the present day.

The title of Sea Change is

