Jenny Pattrick: A part of a fiction writer’s success is a sensitive, experienced editor

4 mins to read
The book trade is under pressure, but to lose experienced editors is surely a terrible mistake. Photo / Getty Images

Twenty-two years ago, I was trying to get my debut novel published. It was turned down more times than I care to remember. In the end, I paid a freelance editor to give some advice.

