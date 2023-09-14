Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 15

Adventures with Emilie by Victoria Bruce; Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham; The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photo / Supplied

1. Summer Favourites, by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, grabs the No 1 spot. Summer Favourites is a follow-up to last year’s bestselling Everyday Favourites, a collection of her “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, these being lighter dishes that are perfect for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking and desserts.

Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photo / Supplied





2. The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier, by Doug Gold (A&U)

Out of nowhere comes this based-on-truth thriller about the bold escape of a Kiwi prisoner of war, a Resistance heroine and a young Greek dressmaker.

“Peter braced himself. He gripped the side of the slatted timber door, took a deep breath and launched himself from the carriage. He leapt as far as he could, reminding himself to relax to cushion the impact when he hit the ground. But he stumbled as he landed, taking his weight first on his left foot and then twisting on to his right. As he turned, his right knee buckled, and he fell. A stabbing pain shot down his lower limb and he screamed in agony. Instinct then kicked in; he rolled away and pulled up several metres from the tracks. He saw Patrick rolling away, too. His friend had also made it. The piercing clatter of machine-gun fire and the screeching of brakes cut short any elation. The deep-throated growl of Dobermans, attack dogs kept on board to deter escapes or pursue those who tried, rose above the rat-a-tat of the Mauser machine guns and the rasping sound of metal on metal as the train wheels locked up. The German guards must have seen the first escapers jump and shouted orders to halt the train. By the time Peter and Patrick hit the ground, the train was slowing. But it was some distance away when it finally stopped and Peter lay still, hoping that his khaki uniform would blend in with the brown earth. Patrick lay a few metres away. The onslaught from the Mausers was incessant. Bullets whistled by and Peter dared not move. One ricocheted off a small boulder next to his left arm; he could almost feel the heat as it flew past. ‘Jesus Christ, that was close,’ he thought.”

The Dressmaker and the Hidden Soldier by Doug Gold. Photo / Supplied





3. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi (Hachette)

Climbing the charts is the Edmonds cookbook in a brand new form. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is a fully illustrated guide completely in te reo Māori, aimed at budding young cooks conversant in the language and learners of all ages. Kia 1 te kapu raihi pata roa …

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi. Photo / Supplied





4. Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two hundred historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips in a beautiful 400-page hardback. A fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars and television and jet airplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham. Photo / Supplied





5. The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter (Penguin)

Dan Carter’s deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience is jumping up and down the charts like an All Blacks lineout against the Springboks.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: Okay, so what does an All Black great do?”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied





6. On the Record, by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin)

Plenty are still buying this tell-all from the Mr Fixit of the John Key years. Not only the National Party’s campaign strategist ­but variously minister for transport, infrastructure, tertiary education and economic development – “He got stuff done,” said Bill English – the one-time radio network boss talks about his life in and out of Parliament, his opinions of key players, as well as revealing how politics actually works in NZ.

“As to why Winston didn’t choose us, it’s hard to say. Subsequent events showed he spent much of his time in the three-year term stopping Labour and the Greens from doing lots of things he disagreed with. It’s not hard to construct the argument that he would have been more at home in coalition with us. Certainly, many of his former supporters think so.”

On the Record, by Steven Joyce. Photo / Supplied





7. Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungus enthusiast Liv Sisson’s guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels is still a bestseller after four months in the charts. A taste: “Here are some of the most interesting fungi foods I’ve come across in Aotearoa. Slippery jack mushroom burgers, grilled over charcoal, with a dash of pine oil, served over a bed of creamy mushroom-stock polenta. Mushroom mince dumplings. A porcini mushroom chocolate mousse Yule log. Those first two dishes come from Max Gordy, and the third from Vicki Young – both are top Wellington chefs. When we think outside of the ‘mushrooms on toast’ box, we find that fungi offer us untapped foodie potential.”

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied





8. Adventures with Emilie, by Victoria Bruce (Penguin)

In 2021, Victoria Bruce quit her corporate job, packed up her life and began to walk the 3000km Te Araroa trail with her seven-year-old daughter, Emilie. Along the way, they faced Covid lockdowns, New Zealand’s tough backcountry and a near-death experience. Bruce reflects on her difficult childhood and time in state care, recovering from addiction and assault, and becoming a mother.

“That’s why they say the only thing that will kill you in the New Zealand backcountry is the weather, and here I am, huddling with my little daughter, 1500 kilometres and 106 days into the longest walk of my life. Each powerful gust swoops down from the craggy ridgeline and rolls around the basin, picking up speed, filling our terrified ears with its banshee roar. It rips through the tiny grove of beech trees I’d hoped would offer us some protection and is upon us, bending poles and flattening the tent against my chest, so I must turn my head to not choke on a mouthful of material. How can the poles withstand such rough treatment? How much longer will the rocks I placed over those tiny red pegs keep them in the ground? This tent weighs less than 1.5 kilograms, yet with the force of each gust pressing down on me, it could weigh a tonne … Somehow, I’ve transcended from the turmoil of fear and panic to a quiet sense of calm. I’m not really losing my shit. I’m brave and strong. I am a warrior woman, wahine toa with my little one sheltering safely by my side. The wind will eventually blow itself out over the eastern plains, dawn is just beyond the horizon, and once there’s enough light in the sky we’ll pack up and start walking again. Four hundred and sixty-six kilometres to go.”

Adventures with Emilie by Victoria Bruce. Photo / Supplied





9. The Bone Tree, by Airana Ngarewa (Moa Press)

Back in the top 10 is the much-praised debut novel from Pātea author and teacher Airana Ngarewa. It follows the story of two brothers, born and raised in the shadow of Taranaki Maunga. The Listener published a revealing essay from the author about the origin of the story behind the novel, and an extract from the book.

The Bone Tree, by Airana Ngarewa. Photo / Supplied





10. Head On, by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Still on the top 10 list is former All Black Carl Hayman’s memoir, which is clearly attracting fans despite its gloomy focus. As the Listener said, “It’s a bleak, unsparing rise and fall story of a superstar whose life has gone horribly, tragically wrong – from being one of the game’s highest-paid players, widely regarded as the best tighthead prop in the business, to an emotionally broken, fearful man who forgets his son’s name and can find himself driving on a road to nowhere, his destination and purpose lost in impenetrable brain fog.”

Head on by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ ­– week ending September 9.)