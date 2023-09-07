Advertisement

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 8

By Mark Broatch
5 mins to read
Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi, Black Gold by Gregor Paul and Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photos / Supplied

1. The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin)

When you’re an All Black legend, you never give up. Dan Carter’s deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience returns triumphant to the top spot.

“For

