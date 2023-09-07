Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 8

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi, Black Gold by Gregor Paul and Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photos / Supplied

1. The Art of Winning by Dan Carter (Penguin)

When you’re an All Black legend, you never give up. Dan Carter’s deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience returns triumphant to the top spot.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: Okay, so what does an All Black great do?”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied





2. On the Record by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin)

Plenty are still buying this tell-all from the Mr Fixit of the John Key years. Not only the National Party’s campaign strategist ­but variously minister for transport, infrastructure, tertiary education and economic development – “He got stuff done,” said Bill English – the one-time radio network boss talks about his life in and out of Parliament, his opinions of key players, as well as revealing how politics actually works in NZ.

“As to why Winston didn’t choose us, it’s hard to say. Subsequent events showed he spent much of his time in the three-year term stopping Labour and the Greens from doing lots of things he disagreed with. It’s not hard to construct the argument that he would have been more at home in coalition with us. Certainly, many of his former supporters think so.”

On the Record, by Steven Joyce. Photo / Supplied





3. Head On by Carl Hayman & Dylan Cleaver (HarperCollins)

Leaping back into the fray is former All Black Carl Hayman’s memoir, which is clearly gaining readers despite its gloomy focus. As the Listener said, “It’s a bleak, unsparing rise and fall story of a superstar whose life has gone horribly, tragically wrong – from being one of the game’s highest-paid players, widely regarded as the best tighthead prop in the business, to an emotionally broken, fearful man who forgets his son’s name and can find himself driving on a road to nowhere, his destination and purpose lost in impenetrable brain fog.”

Head on by Carl Hayman. Photo / Supplied





4. Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull (A&U)

Vanya Insull, aka VJ Cooks for those not on social media, hit the bestsellers charts last year with Everyday Favourites, “tasty, easy and hearty” recipes. She’s back with 70 more, and comes straight in at No 4. These are lighter dishes for the barbecue or bach, including dinners, salads, baking and desserts.

Summer Favourites by Vanya Insull. Photo / Supplied





5. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi (Hachette)

Also back, if in a brand new guise, is the Edmonds cookbook. Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi is a fully illustrated guide completely in te reo Māori, aimed at budding young cooks conversant in the language and learners of all ages. Kia 1 te kapu raihi pata roa …

Edmonds Taku Puka Tohutao Tuatahi. Photo / Supplied





6. Our Land in Colour by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two hundred historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips in a beautiful 400-page hardback. A fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars, television and jet airplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham. Photo / Supplied





7. From the Pilot’s Seat by Fletcher McKenzie (Penguin)

Fourth week in the bestseller list is this account of Kiwi adventures in the sky. Fletcher McKenzie did his first skydive at 16, then bought a plane with some mates at 18. Here, he tells the fascinating stories of New Zealand pilots – including one of the original Dambusters, piloting Richard Branson’s private jet and getting into the F-18 from Top Gun – as well as his own tales of flying joy and danger.

From the Pilot’s Seat, by Fletcher McKenzie. Photo / Supplied





8. Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungus enthusiast Liv Sisson’s guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels is still a bestseller after three months in the charts. A taste: “Here are some of the most interesting fungi foods I’ve come across in Aotearoa. Slippery jack mushroom burgers, grilled over charcoal, with a dash of pine oil, served over a bed of creamy mushroom-stock polenta. Mushroom mince dumplings. A porcini mushroom chocolate mousse Yule log. Those first two dishes come from Max Gordy, and the third from Vicki Young – both are top Wellington chefs. When we think outside of the ‘mushrooms on toast’ box, we find that fungi offer us untapped foodie potential.”

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied





9. Eat Up New Zealand: The Bach Edition by Al Brown (Allen & Unwin)

Al Brown, creator of restaurants Depot and Federal Deli, has updated his top-selling cookbook for the Kiwi holiday house just as spring gets into gear. He offers more than 150 recipes, including a stack of ideas for kai moana, as well as clever and tasty things to do with meat and veges, and for dessert. Check out Alana Rae’s interview with the chef.

Eat Up New Zealand: Bach Edition by Al Brown. Photo / Supplied





10. Black Gold by Gregor Paul (HarperCollins)

“Most New Zealanders believe the biggest threat to the All Blacks’ legacy is the rise of the Six Nations countries – England, France, Ireland, Italy, Scotland and Wales – as cohesive, destructive rugby forces, but perhaps it’s actually the clear ambition of NZR to monetise the All Blacks’ brand in partnership with an investor [private equity investment firm Silver Lake] whose solitary goal is to make returns of 25 per cent.”

Black Gold by Gregor Paul. Photo / Supplied

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ ­– week ending September 2.)