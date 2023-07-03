Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Review: The rise and fall of former All Black star Carl Hayman uncovered in honest memoir

By
5 mins to read
Carl Hayman says in five years’ time, it’s highly likely he won’t be the same person who wrote this book. Photo / Supplied

Carl Hayman says in five years’ time, it’s highly likely he won’t be the same person who wrote this book. Photo / Supplied

Part-way through his 13-year stint as All Blacks team doctor, John Mayhew gave up reading players’ autobiographies because “so much of what’s in them is patently untrue”.

I seriously doubt he’d have that problem with

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from Listener