Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 1

By Mark Broatch
6 mins to read
Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan and The Art of Winning by Dan Carter. Photos / Supplied

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan and The Art of Winning by Dan Carter. Photos / Supplied

1. On the Record, by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin)

Tell-all from the Mr Fixit of the John Key years is in its second week at No 1. Not only the National Party’s campaign strategist,

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Advertisement

Advertise with NZME.

Latest from The Listener