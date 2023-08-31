Top 10 best-selling New Zealand books: September 1

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sisson, Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan and The Art of Winning by Dan Carter. Photos / Supplied

1. On the Record, by Steven Joyce (Allen & Unwin)

Tell-all from the Mr Fixit of the John Key years is in its second week at No 1. Not only the National Party’s campaign strategist, but also variously minister for transport, infrastructure, tertiary education and economic development – “He got stuff done,” said Bill English – the one-time radio network boss talks about his life in and out of Parliament, his opinions of key players, as well as revealing how politics actually works in NZ.

“As to why Winston didn’t choose us, it’s hard to say. Subsequent events showed he spent much of his time in the three-year term stopping Labour and the Greens from doing lots of things he disagreed with. It’s not hard to construct the argument that he would have been more at home in coalition with us. Certainly, many of his former supporters think so.”

On the Record, by Steven Joyce. Photo / Supplied





2. The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter (Penguin)

The All Black legend’s deep dive into leadership, strength and resilience has fallen from the top spot, but is still selling in truckloads.

“For me, a growth mindset is simply the idea that we believe we are capable of being better than we were yesterday, and that we strive to make that improvement each and every day, so that it becomes habit. It often seems to come naturally to us as children, but as we get older, we need a growth mindset just as much if we’re to constantly evolve and improve. If we’re at all serious about achieving our potential, then it’s absolutely vital. But without our childhood innocence, that natural learning curve we’re all on as children, it can be more challenging. We have to approach it in a more conscious, concerted way. So, when I walked off the pitch with that thought, I want to be an All Black great, I needed to also ask myself: ‘Okay, so what does an All Black great do?’”

The Art of Winning, by Dan Carter. Photo / Supplied





3. The Bone Tree, by Airana Ngarewa (Moa Press)

Holding in the top five is the much-praised debut novel from Pātea author (and teacher) Airana Ngarewa. It covers the story of two brothers, born and raised in the shadow of Taranaki Maunga. The Listener published a revealing essay from the author about the origin of the story behind the novel, and an extract from the book.

The Bone Tree, by Airana Ngarewa. Photo / Supplied





4. Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham (HarperCollins)

Two hundred historical photographs colourised by an expert, with commentary from award-winning historian Jock Phillips in a beautiful 400-page hardback. A fascinating insight into how we worked, ate, dressed and got around before we had cars and television and jet aeroplanes, and when most of us didn’t live in a few large cities.

Our Land in Colour, by Jock Phillips & Brendan Graham. Photo / Supplied





5. From the Pilot’s Seat, by Fletcher McKenzie (Penguin)

Third week in the bestseller list and on a slow ascent is this account of Kiwi adventures in the sky. Fletcher McKenzie did his first skydive at 16, then bought a plane with some mates at 18. Here, he tells the fascinating stories of New Zealand pilots – including one of the original Dambusters, piloting Richard Branson’s private jet and getting into the F-18 from Top Gun – as well as his own tales of flying joy and danger.

From the Pilot’s Seat, by Fletcher McKenzie. Photo / Supplied





6. Fungi of Aotearoa, by Liv Sisson (Penguin)

Fungus enthusiast Liv Sisson’s guide to foraging our fields and forests for mushroom morsels is still a bestseller after three months in the charts. A taste: “Here are some of the most interesting fungi foods I’ve come across in Aotearoa. Slippery jack mushroom burgers, grilled over charcoal, with a dash of pine oil, served over a bed of creamy mushroom-stock polenta. Mushroom mince dumplings. A porcini mushroom chocolate mousse Yule log. Those first two dishes come from Max Gordy, and the third from Vicki Young – both are top Wellington chefs. When we think outside the ‘mushrooms on toast’ box, we find that fungi offer us untapped foodie potential.”

Fungi of Aotearoa by Liv Sissons. Photo / Supplied





7. Pearl in a Whirl by Catherine Robertson & Fifi Colston (Picture Puffin)

The true story of one cat’s wild adventures during Cyclone Gabrielle, by bestselling novelist Robertson and writer, illustrator and Wearable Arts winner Colston, is back in the charts. Money from each copy sold goes towards the recovery effort.

Pearl in a Whirl, by Catherine Robertson, with illustrations by Fifi Colston. Photo / Supplied





8. Aroha by Dr Hinemoa Elder (Penguin)

Hinemoa Elder’s primer to the wisdom of Māori proverbs was published three years ago and is still in the top 10. A sample:

Ko te mauri,

he mea huna

ki te moana.

The life force is hidden in the sea.

Powerful aspects of life are hidden in plain sight.

This whakataukī stems from one of our famous ancestors from the north, Nukutawhiti. He cast his kura, his feathered cloak, into the Hokianga Harbour to calm the waters for safe passage. And this treasure remains there, out of sight, yet signifies the ancient presence of those who have gone before.

This saying has given me strength so many times. I have always found it comforting because it speaks to the hidden magic of life.

It reminds me of those things we feel intuitively but often ignore – we can choose to tune in to our gut instinct, for example, or wait until the messages become clearer and more obvious.

And it reminds me that we all have hidden powers inside us that we can too easily forget.

Aroha, by Hinemoa Elder. Photo / Supplied





9. Whakawhetai: Gratitude by Hira Nathan (Allen & Unwin)

A gratitude journal! In English and te reo! Still in the top 10 after many weeks! Turns out we’re a surprisingly grateful nation.

Whakawhetai, by Hira Nathan.





10. Eat Up New Zealand: The Bach Edition by Al Brown (Allen & Unwin)

Al Brown, creator of restaurants Depot and Federal Deli, has updated his top-selling cookbook for the Kiwi holiday house just in time for spring. He offers more than 150 recipes, including a stack of ideas for kai moana, as well as clever and tasty things to do with meat and veges, and for dessert. Check out Alana Rae’s interview with the chef.

Recipes extracted from Eat Up New Zealand: The Bach Edition by Al Brown, photography by Josh Griggs, published by Allen & Unwin NZ, RRP $49.99. For Reset

(Source: Nielsen Bookscan NZ ­– week ending August 26.)