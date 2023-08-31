Advertisement

Review: Fascinating book on how the brain works when appreciating art

By Marcus Hobson
4 mins to read
Art, music, ­poetry evoke a wide range of sensory perceptions. Photo / Getty Images

Your Brain on Art is a perfect book for those who love a good digression. It is full of fascinating asides about how our brains work and what might have an influence on our emotions.

