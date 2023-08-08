Advertisement

Opinion

Russell Brown: Discovering art and history in an unexpected place

By Russell Brown
Two hand-painted cups and matching saucers, all signed underneath “E Baird Friberg Picton N.Z. 1915″ in the same gold paint that traced the outline of flower petals around each piece. Photo / Russell Brown

‘Let’s do this!” cheered the Newtown barista in response to the news that I would like a long black and a cheddar scone.

Time was when I had a spare day in Wellington that I’d

