Russell Brown: Will MPs address drug law reform policies this election year?

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Under current laws it was easier for many people to get meth than Ritalin, Suzanne Cookson, of ADHD New Zealand says.

Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland.

OPINION: The Misuse of Drugs Act 1975 haunts the NZ Drug Foundation’s biennial parliamentary symposium like a body buried in the Beehive’s foundations.

Exorcisms have been

