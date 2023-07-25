Advertisement

Russell Brown: The red flags I missed when I got bank-scammed

By Russell Brown
"The die was cast when the phone was answered. What should have been a red flag – getting through to a bank call centre straight away," Russell Brown writes. Photo / Getty Images

It was a Monday evening when Mum was taken from the rest home to the hospital, and one of only a handful of days this year on which I hadn’t been to see her. The

