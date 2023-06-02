Advertisement

Home / The Listener / Opinion

Russell Brown: Vinyl records making a ‘horrifyingly expensive’ comeback

By Russell Brown
4 mins to read
Foreign collectors have decreed that other artefacts of my childhood fetch a price too. Photo / Getty Images

Russell Brown is a freelance journalist based in Auckland.

OPINION: The first time I bought a record with my own money was in 1974. When I say money, I mean the gift voucher I got

