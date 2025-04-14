Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the day: Crush by Ada Calhoun

By Cheryl Pearl Sucher
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

Ada Calhoun: Updating the epistolary romance novel. Photo / Jena Cumbo

Ada Calhoun: Updating the epistolary romance novel. Photo / Jena Cumbo

American writer Ada Calhoun’s talent is undeniable. Her books include St Marks Is Dead, an epistle to the long-lost creative and erotic adventurousness of Manhattan’s beatnik Lower East Side; Why We Can’t Sleep, an operating manual for Gen X women facing midlife crises; and the staggering Also a Poet, a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener