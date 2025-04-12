Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

How Richard Flanagan’s Booker winner The Narrow Road to the Deep North became an acclaimed TV series

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
8 mins to read

Jacob Elordi with Shô Kasamatsu (Major Nakamura) in the TV adaptation of Richard Flangan's much-lauded novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Photo / Supplied

Jacob Elordi with Shô Kasamatsu (Major Nakamura) in the TV adaptation of Richard Flangan's much-lauded novel The Narrow Road to the Deep North. Photo / Supplied

The films of Australian director Justin Kurzel have often been grim, violent portraits of male brutality. His 2011 debut, Snowtown, was about the 1990s South Australian serial murders identified with the titular town, while 2021′s Nitram was inspired by the perpetrator of the Port Arthur massacre in Tasmania.

On a

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener