Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Entertainment

Long-awaited final season of The Handmaid’s Tale soon to arrive - here’s what to expect

Russell Baillie
By
Arts & entertainment editor·New Zealand Listener·
4 mins to read

The frenemies are back: June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) seek escape by train. Photo / supplied

The frenemies are back: June Osborne (Elisabeth Moss) and Serena Joy (Yvonne Strahovski) seek escape by train. Photo / supplied

The first series of The Handmaid’s Tale arrived in 2017 a few months after Donald Trump became US president. Soon, around the world, women protesting against him and for abortion rights donned the handmaid’s uniform of white bonnet and red cloak that was the trademark of the show based on

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener