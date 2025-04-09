Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Home / The Listener / Books

Book of the Day: Patriarchy Inc by Cordelia Fine

By Jenny Nicholls
Book reviewer·New Zealand Listener·
5 mins to read

Cordelia Fine: Reluctant to give evolutionary psychologists too much credit. Photos / Supplied

Cordelia Fine: Reluctant to give evolutionary psychologists too much credit. Photos / Supplied

In 1958, a Mr EWD Tennant wrote a molten letter to The Times of London. Businessmen, he warned, were “exasperated” by the number of women clogging commuter trains.

“The coaches are invaded by ladies, with the result that businessmen holding season tickets are crowded out and forced to stand in

Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Advertisement
Advertise with NZME.
Save

Latest from The Listener