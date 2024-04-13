Mike and Helen Cameron and their car, Lil Evo, will be at the AutoCity Motorfest Stratford Park Project fundraiser this month. Photo / Alyssa Smith

Motorsport enthusiasts are revving their engines for a family-friendly event in Stratford this month.

The AutoCity Motorfest is an annual Stratford Park Project fundraiser and South Taranaki Car Club’s Helen Cameron said vehicles of all shapes and sizes will be there this year.

“We’re expecting hundreds of cars, trucks and motorbikes.”

Cameron said she and her husband Mike are looking forward to showing off their rally car Lil Evo.

“We are representing the car club and volunteering at the event. We’ve entered the national rally before this so we’ll see how Lil Evo looks on the day. She may have a few scratches and bumps but she gets a lot of attention so I’m sure she’ll be a drawcard.”

She said there would be plenty to do on the day, with a sound-off competition for people to showcase their engines and displays of military, speedway and four-by-four vehicles.

“It’s going to be a fantastic day with lots to see. We have lots of different car clubs coming along.”

The motorfest and swap meet will raise funds for the Taranaki Motorsport Facility Charitable Trust, which is developing a motorsports facility including a drag strip, a space for circuit racing, gravel sprints and driver training as well as a car museum as part of the estimated $75 million Stratford Park project, which also includes equestrian showgrounds and a concert venue to be developed in time.

With children’s activities at the motorfest set to include zorb balls, face painting and live music, Cameron said the event is fun for the whole family.

“There is such a mix of things, making it perfect for the whole family. My grandchildren will be coming to the event. They can’t wait to see the noisy vehicles and also get their faces painted. We want this to be an all-encompassing family affair.”

Cameron said there’s also the chance to do some shopping with a market and swap meet on the day.

“This is for everything vehicle-related. It’s great because people can see everything in person, It’s a great way to buy stuff for your vehicles or sell something as well. People can still register for a spot, just get in touch with Stratford Park Project on Facebook.”

As well as providing family fun, she said the event is an educational opportunity.

“The Stratford Park Project will have a stall set up. They can tell the community about what is happening with the park. So many exciting things are happening and this event helps the Stratford Park Project get to the next step.”

She said events like these are only possible with community support.

“We appreciate the input of Stratford businesses. The buy-in of the community is fantastic.”

The Details

What: AutoCity Motorfest

When: Saturday, April 20, 11am-4pm

Where: Stratford Showgrounds, Flint Rd

Cost: $5 per adult, kids 14 and under free



















