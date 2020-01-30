Decorated road cyclist Gordon McCauley was among the first names on the entry list for the 2020 Pioneer when entries opened at midnight on Wednesday and can't wait to take on the new Rotorua-based course in November.

The six-day stage race, which is in its fifth year, moves from its previous South Island base and on November 13 will see the field of riders set off in teams of two.

McCauley and riding partner Jarrod Harris will be looking to improve on their first up effort of fourth in the Masters division in 2019.

McCauley did it all during a long career on the road, the only rider to have won all big three New Zealand Road (five titles), Time Trial (three titles) and Criterium titles, he is a two-time winner and record 23-time starter at the Tour of Southland and won bronze in the time trial at the 2006 Commonwealth Games.

Since retiring from fulltime road cycling, McCauley has discovered a love for the dirt and gravel, riding in events such as the World Masters Games, World Gravel Championships and last year's Pioneer.

"The Pioneer was just an awesome event, if you are a roadie, a triathlete or a mountain biker get into it. Even Nathan Rankin, a downhiller, was in there and on a couple of days we had great battles with them. We would drop them on the climbs and on the downhill they would come back to us.

"I am just hoping that while there will be a lot of man-made single track that there are also the rugged back country areas that you otherwise wouldn't get to ride. To me that is what the Pioneer is all about, exploring areas that you wouldn't normally get to ride."

Course designer Mark 'Cabin' Leishman, of Rotorua, assures McCauley and others who sign up for 2020 of a stunning week's riding.

"2020 will see the Pioneer bring all that is amazing about this event into a new and exciting location, with riders set to explore some of the most stunning countryside and riding trails New Zealand has to offer.

Gordon McCauley and Jarrod Harris cross the 2019 Pioneer finish line. Photo / Supplied

"We are yet to reveal the full details of the course, but rest assured the diversity and beauty as well as the challenge in front of riders will literally take their collective breath away."

McCauley also has a great desire to finish on the podium, highlighting that while he might not spend as much time on the bike these days as he manages his GMC Cycling business in Silverdale, the competitive fires have not dimmed at all.

"I don't ride to ride, I ride to race. If I wasn't training for an event, I wouldn't train. It is the racing side of cycling that motivates me. I am not saying everyone has to be like that, each to their own, but that is the part I enjoy. I am competitive in everything I do.

"We got fourth in the masters, if we got fourth we can get third, that is the way we look at it."

Gordon McCauley (left) and riding partner Jarrod Harris will be among the first to sign up for Pioneer Rotorua. Photo / Supplied

McCauley is also hoping to work closely with other riders looking to take on The Pioneer, with his coaching business very much extending beyond the road and on to the dirt.

"If you don't have kms in the bank you will suffer and that really showed over the last three days when we moved from 39th to 24th overall. Other teams were running out of kms but we weren't, we were the same speed on the last day as we were on the first day. And the colder and wetter it got the faster and more comfortable we got."

Entries are now open for the Pioneer with all details and event information at thepioneer.co.nz

