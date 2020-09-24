I've just returned from a pleasant break in the South Island and two of the joys were Lake Wakatipu (Queenstown) and Lake Wanaka. Those lakes are beautiful as many are including Lake Rotorua.

What gave them that extra was the ability to sit in the car right by the lakeshore, soaking up the vista while drinking a coffee on a less than perfect day, and seeing others doing the same.

Many have enjoyed doing that at our lakefront or going for a drive along Memorial Drive.



However, in my view that pleasure has been taken from us by Rotorua council's extravagant $40m grand design revamp of the Lakefront, now under way.

Given there will be no through road and the carpark some distance from the lakefront, the joys of the view in inclement weather will be taken from those all those unable or disinclined to leave their cars and walk across wet grass, raincoat on and under an umbrella, to enjoy the view.

The Lakefront will be a sad and gloomy place on those days, and in my view not a good look for a tourist town.

Paddi Hodgkiss

Rotorua



Am I missing something

Re the Rotorua Daily Post of September 23.

On page 2, a bus driver was fined $13,000, received four months' home detention, and disqualified from driving for 18 months after five people died and eight were badly injured.

On page 7, there was a story about a helicopter pilot who illegally dropped off hunters in a protected area being fined $20,000 and his company $12,000.

Am I missing something here?

Shirley Kiripatea

Rotorua



Does not seem right

The driver of the bus that rolled killing five people and injuring others was sentenced to home detention and ordered to pay $13,000 and was disqualified.

The pilot of a helicopter who flew hunters into public land looked after by DoC so they could help eradicate pest deer was fined $20,000 and the company fined $12000.

To me, this does not seem right.

Chriss Taylor

Rotorua

