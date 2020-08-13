Re. Jan Stevenson's letter. (August 11)

I read the letter with interest. However, I would point out that very stringent rules will apply, we do not allow our much-loved and totally devoted pets to suffer and I cannot accept that our ''Creator" who supposedly represents unconditional love would allow one to suffer extreme pain.

My personal thoughts are that when I die (aided if necessary) it will be one of two things: The greatest adventure of my life (meeting everyone including historical figures) - or the greatest fraud of all time.

(Christian teaching)

Richard Lyon

Rotorua



Cycleway

Is it not time, in view of the high cost of providing cycleways on our roads, the fact that they are now electric, the high cost of ACC through accidents, that they started paying their way?

Register them the same as motorcycles and give them a number and a registration fee.

Alf Hoyle

Rotorua



Postpone election

Memories of 1940 come back.

Advertisement

In Britain a coalition government was formed to fight a common enemy and we won.

It would be wise to postpone the election until the emergency is past. Both major parties have a dearth of talent, so by pooling political resources we would have better

leadership to help us through the crisis.

When the virus is tamed there will be ample time for the politicians of every hue to push their separate, blinkered agendas.

Robert Shaw

Tauranga

The Rotorua Daily Post welcomes letters from readers. Please note the following:

• Letters should not exceed 250 words.

• They should be opinion based on facts or current events.

• If possible, please email.

• No noms-de-plume.

Advertisement

• Letters will be published with names and suburb/city.

• Please include full name, address and contact details for our records only.

• Local letter writers given preference.

• Rejected letters are not normally acknowledged.

• Letters may be edited, abridged or rejected at the Editor's discretion.

• The Editor's decision on publication is final. No correspondence will be entered into.

Email editor@dailypost.co.nz