I am so very tired of the blatant biased views being pushed from every avenue of your newspaper, whether it be regular columnists, news reports, and even daily, the cartoon section.

The latest I take issue with in particular are the large headlines pushing the expected bias of the government and media, that we all should support voluntary euthanasia.

Sadly those with the opposite view from Dawn Picken cannot counter them with large headlines. Interesting that she should quote US statistics in favour of her argument, when the Netherlands and Belgium would have been very much more worrying, having gone down the slippery slope of more and more amendments to theIr liberal laws.

I can't say I was impressed by the doctor's cynical comments Dawn relayed of 'plenty of other bums to wipe.' I think the real issue is the sanctity of life, how much we value that, and whether one elevates themselves above our Creator, and whose right it is to take a life.

Jan Stevenson

Rotorua

Lotto

I couldn't agree more with Jim Adams (Letters. Aug 8) especially about sharing the Big Lottery wins and with cheques.

I tend to write them just for charities, as I can then check easily how often they ask for my money.

Anne Foale

Rotorua

