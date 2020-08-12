COMMENT

I saw all sorts of variations of masks over lockdown during March, April and May.

There was the standard single-use surgical mask, the bandana - or scarf - wrapped around the bottom half of the face, and once I saw someone in full beekeeping kit.

I wasn't convinced they were all effective but it made for an interesting time during the weekly supermarket shopping trip.

My view back then was masks were of little use because people did not wear them properly. They kept fiddling with them – touching the mask, then touching their face and then other surfaces.

I was convinced they were a waste of time and even a potential spreader of germs.

But not now.

Auckland is at level 3 lockdown and the rest of the country is at alert level 2 and the masks discussion has come to the fore.

Director general of health Dr Ashley Bloomfield repeatedly said over lockdown there wasn't enough evidence to either support or discourage mask use.

But Bloomfield and Health Minister Chris Hipkins are now saying we are encouraged to wear masks in public places if the country had to move up levels.

"Just as we are prepared by having food and water set aside in the event of a natural disaster, we are encouraging New Zealanders to have a supply of masks set aside," Hipkins says.

In my view, the new advice is about the science.

During the nation-wide lockdown in March and April, the science wasn't conclusive. Over time, more research has been done and produced evidence to back the use of masks.

The World Health Organisation now recommends masks in public as does the US Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

Science gives us the information and it's up to us to interpret that information. We are entitled to change our minds based on any new information.

Aucklanders, now in level 3, are encouraged to use masks while in public. Masks are also compulsory on flights leaving Auckland.

In Victoria, where Covid-19 is soaring, masks are mandated in public. Some residents are saying the requirement infringes on their personal freedom.

In the US, similar sentiments have been expressed. Some people are filming themselves trying to enter stores without wearing a mask, only to kick up a fuss when they are refused entry.

Masks are crucial to help try and protect everyone.



It's important to follow the advice of our health officials – they're not trying to impinge on personal freedoms, they're just trying to keep our people safe.

Which is why, if we go back into lockdown, you'll see me down at the supermarket wearing a mask.