Like many of my contemporaries, I am grateful for the additional heating allowance we receive each winter. It is a great help.

However, this money comes from taxes - much of it paid by others - while the power companies are able to profit immensely from the increased revenue they obtain.

This is hardly fair. Surely it would be more sensible to impose the burden on the power companies that make enormous profits.

I would not advocate nationalising them as did the British years ago, but surely some form of control would work.

It would be more beneficial than the present system.

Jim Adams

Rotorua

Where is the army?

Where's the army? That is the question I wouldn't mind an answer to.

The Covid-19 safety set-ups seem to be failing the team of five million by having one too many persons getting out of isolation.

The top army chief should bring all his troops to make sure no one gets loose.

We currently seem to be relying on the already over-taxed police to stop those ignorant people who are showing absolute disrespect for the rest of us.

These people should be thrown straight into jail for six months in solitary confinement.

Oh yes, and publish their names.

Rod Petterson

Rotorua

Artist or criminal?

So let me get this right. If I send pictures or videos of naked men I could be liable to criminal charges.

Yet if I show the same pictures or videos in Te Papa, it's called art and that's okay.

It's a strange world we live in.

Robert England

Pāpāmoa

