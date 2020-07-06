Do the advocates of capitulation think that making the personal use of cannabis legal recreationally for those over the age of 20 will prevent college students from accessing illegal substances?

Our soldiers were issued tobacco during two world wars even though medical practitioners had noticed a rapid increase in the prevalence of lung cancer (a previously very rare disease) as early as 1930.

Future research may well confirm the suspicion of many as to the damage that cannabis can inflict on regular users and we would be wise to vote a resounding no in September's referendum.

Perhaps we should look at removing all legislation around road speed limits as most drivers exceed the posted limit at some point on every journey and this would free a large section of the constabulary to chase naughty underage students.

A ridiculous suggestion I realise, but similar thinking? Society needs boundaries to protect people from themselves and to suggest that making something legal because it's too hard to police is an abdication of social responsibility.

John Williams

Ngongotahā

Finish one project before starting another

I totally I agree with Grahame Hall (News, July 4) .

In my view, the council keeps coming up with more ideas and ways to spend money. They need to finish one job at a time and then see what's left in the budget instead of having so many jobs on the go at the same time.

So many projects are under way around the district at the moment and seem to go on forever.

They can't just keep approving jobs that in most cases, in my view, the ratepayers did not want and then borrow or raise rates to cover debt.

So, finish one project, do it well, before starting another.

(Abridged)

Viv Radley

Rotorua



